‘Once bitten, twice shy…’: Malaika Arora tells marriage plans after Arbaaz Khan’s second wedding

Days after the second wedding of her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Bollywood actor-dancer Malaika Arora also spills her remarriage plans, hinting at a breakup from beau Arjun Kapoor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recently dropped teaser of an upcoming episode of the Indian dance reality show, on which Malaika Arora is part of the judges’ panel, she answered a few questions regarding her marriage plans in the year 2024, fuelling the breakup rumours with actor Arjun Kapoor.

When asked by fellow judge and filmmaker Farah Khan, “In 2024, will you go from being a single parent cum actress to double parent cum actress?” seemingly confused Arora questioned “Should I take someone in my lap again? Was this mean?” to which host Gauahar Khan joined in to explain, “This means, are you going to get married?”

Revealing her future plans, she replied, “If there is someone then 100 per cent I will get married.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

“When I say if there is someone, it means if someone will ask me into marriage, I will say yes,” she explained. Upon being quizzed further if she would say yes to ‘anyone’, Arora added, “Yes. Once bitten, twice very shy,” sparking the speculations of a split from Kapoor.

Pertinent to note here that Arora has been in a relationship with Kapoor for over six years at this point.

On the other hand, Arbaaz tied the knot for the second time to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, in an intimate nikkah ceremony last weekend, with close family and friends in attendance.

Meanwhile, the former couple, who were married from 1998 to 2017, share a son, Arhaan Khan, 21.

‘Fall in love with…’: Malaika Arora’s cryptic post after Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage