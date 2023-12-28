‘Fall in love with…’: Malaika Arora’s cryptic post after Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage

Days after the second marriage of her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora breaks the silence in a cryptic post, grabbing the attention of social users.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon, actor-dancer and ex-wife of Khan, Malaika Arora reposted a cryptic note about love, which has caught the attention of social users, with many believing that it is in reference to the remarriage of the former earlier this week.

“Fall in love with someone who is both your safe place and your biggest adventure,” the text on her post read. Pertinent to note here that Arbaaz Khan, 56, tied the knot for the second time to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, 41, in an intimate nikkah ceremony over the weekend, with close family and friends in attendance.

“In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on,” announced the ‘Dabangg’ actor with a two-picture gallery of the newlyweds on his official Instagram account later.

On the other hand, Arora has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for over six years at this point.

Meanwhile, former couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, who were married from 1998 to 2017, share a son, Arhaan Khan, 21.

