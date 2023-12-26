Who is Sshura Khan – the second wife of Arbaaz Khan?

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time to Sshura Khan, six years after his divorce from Malaika Arora was finalized.

Arbaaz Khan, 56, got married to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, 41, in an intimate nikkah ceremony over the weekend, with close family and friends in attendance. “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on,” announced the ‘Dabangg’ actor with a two-picture gallery of the newlyweds on his official Instagram account.

“Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day,” he added.

With this announcement, netizens have been intrigued to know more about this new star wife and are trying to dig up information about her on social media. While Sshura has kept a relatively low profile, her clientele as a celebrity makeup artist includes some of the big Bollywood names including actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Reportedly, she met Khan on the sets of his next production venture, ‘Patna Shukla’, starring Tandon, and the two fell in love. After their love blossomed for months, the Bollywood celebrity decided to introduce his ladylove to his family to go ahead with the wedding.

Some reports from Indian media outlets also suggest that the marriage is second for Sshura as well and both of them are head over heels for each other despite their 15-year age gap.

Notably, Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora from 1998 to 2017. The couple announced their separation in March 2016 and were officially divorced a year later.

The former couple share a son, Arhaan Khan, 21.

Khan also dated budding actor, Giorgia Andriani, after his divorce from Arora.

