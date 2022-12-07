Indian actor lost ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ to Malaika Arora for being ‘too fat’: Deets

Choreographer Farah Khan revealed that Malaika Arora wasn’t the first choice for the latter’s Bollywood breakthrough dance number ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from ‘Dil Se’ (1998).

In the launching episode of her newest reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’, the ‘Housefull’ actor was seated with ace filmmaker and dear friend, Farah Khan and the duo spilt quite a many scoops in their conversation.

Apart from several other fiery revelations, Khan also disclosed that Malaika Arora wasn’t her first choice for the now-iconic dance track ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ which made the latter household name in the country, given her stellar moves with Shahrukh Khan on the moving train.

In the show, Khan was heard telling her friend, “You’re the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl. But luckily for you, some five heroines had refused to climb on the train.”

The choreographer went on to name the divas who were approached for the song. “Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and 2-3 other people,” she said adding that those actors were either not available on given dates or had a phobia to get on the train.

Among the names given by Khan, Shirodkar, known for her performance in the movie ‘Khuda Gawah’, sat with a media outlet and revealed the reason why she wasn’t taken in the song. She said, “I was considered for Chaiyya Chaiyya. But apparently, they thought I was too fat so they offered it to Malaika.”

“I feel sad that I didn’t get a chance to do this iconic number, but I guess it is all destiny,” she noted.

Shirodkar continued, “Obviously, it was disappointing, but then I got the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Gaja Gamini for just one scene. So my dream came true.”

