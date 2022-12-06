Malaika Arora reveals reason behind the Arbaaz Khan split

In her newest reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’, Malaika Arora broke the silence on divorce from her ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan.

While speaking to Bollywood’s ace filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan, in the launching episode of her reality show, Monday, the ‘Chhaiyya Chhaiyya’ performer got emotional about her divorce from Khan.

Arora revealed to Khan that the two got married at a very young age and it was her decision as she ‘wanted to get out of her house’. Not just that, the reality show star also divulged that she was the one who proposed to Arbaaz for marriage.

“Nobody knows that. I proposed. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around,” Arora was heard saying. She further detailed, “I actually said, ‘You know what, I want to get married, are you ready?’ And very sweetly actually he just turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place’. He said that.”

The celebrity gushed about the former partner calling him ‘a wonderful person’ and credited him for making her the person she is now. She mentioned, “I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am.”

During the same conversation with Khan, Arora disclosed the reason for her split as well and said, “We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties.”

“I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people.”

“Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people,” she recalled, to which Khan agreed and responded, “Till Dabangg you all were fine. Then I also saw the difference.”

To note, Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. The celebrities parted ways in 2017, after being married for almost two decades. The former couple has a son together.

As of now, Arora is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

