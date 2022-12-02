Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor blast media outlet over fake reporting

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her beau-actor Arjun Kapoor had a strong reaction to fake pregnancy reports by an Indian media outlet.

On Thursday, the hottest couple in Tinsel town, Malaika Rora and Arjun Kapoor called out a local media outlet of the country and the journalist who claimed that the former is pregnant with her second child.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sharing a screengrab of the ‘fake’ story with the headline “Exclusive: Is Malaika Arora pregnant?” on his Insta stories, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor penned a lengthy note along. Kapoor tagged the social media of the publication and noted, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news.” “This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth,” he added.

“This is not done. Don’t dare to play with our personal lives.”

The beau’s vent was later shared by Arora on her official handle who rubbished the reports calling it ‘disgusting’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

To note, the report claimed that lovebirds Arora and Kapoor are expecting their first child together and broke the news to close family and friends on their last trip to London.

Also read: Malaika Arora spills marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor

It is pertinent to mention here that the star couple has been in a relationship for over five years at this point and has been quite open about it. Despite being subjected to trolls due to the age gap between the two, they are frequently spotted together at events and parties.

Comments