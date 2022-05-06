‘He’s my man’: Malaika Arora reveals marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora opened up on ‘future’ plans with beau Arjun Kapoor; says, “I want to grow old with him.”

During her recent conversation with an Indian media portal, Bollywood’s leading dancer and fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora spoke at length about her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor while she also revealed that they ‘are discussing the future’ together.

Speaking about the future of their relationship, Malaika said, “The most essential part is we know we want a future together.”

“I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts,” she added. “We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too.”

“You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety,” she gushed. “I always tell him that I want to grow old with you.”

“We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man,” concluded the actor.

The star couple has been in a relationship for over five years at this point. Despite being subjected to trolls due to the age gap between the two, Malaika and Arjun made their relationship public and are frequently spotted together at events and parties.

