Sunny Deol announces ‘Jaat’ sequel

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, currently basking in the success of ‘Jaat’, has confirmed plans to develop a sequel to the film.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, known for Telugu hits, the film hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

The action film also stars Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda as the antagonist alongside Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh in key roles.

‘Jaat,’ a well-paced and humorous masala action film, proved to a be success at the box office.

Following the box office success of the film, Sunny Deol announced reuniting with director Gopichand Malineni for ‘Jaat 2.’

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of ‘Jaat 2.’

“#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming sequel’s cast has not been officially confirmed other than Sunny Deol.

‘Jaat’ tells the story of Tunga Rana (Randeep Hooda) terrorising villages with the help of his family members.

The trailer of the film shows Sunny Deol introducing himself as ‘Jaat’ on a mission to fix Rana’s cruelty.

The high-octane official trailer for the ‘Jaat’ sees the Bollywood actor threatening Randeep Hooda’s character, saying, “Mai tujhe aur tere Lanka ko yehi phook dunga (I will burn you and your Lanka to ashes).”