Sonakshi Sinha gives explosive reply to troll predicting her divorce

TOP NEWS

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha gave a hilarious reply to a troll who predicted her divorce from husband Zaheer Iqbal.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The ‘Dabangg’ actor married longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate civil marriage in June 2024 after dating him for over seven years.

Amid the trolling over their interfaith marriage, the newlyweds turned off the comments on their wedding pictures.

However, Sonakshi Sinha decided to take on a troll who predicted that the couple would soon split.

Her reaction came after a fan-made Instagram reel of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal went viral.

“Don’t get married if your man is not this obsessed with you,” the captain of the reel reads.

While fans of the couple showered love on the two, a comment by a troll attracted the attention of the Bollywood actor.

Read more: Sonakshi Sinha talks about interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

Reacting to the Instagram reel, the troll wrote, “Ur divorce is too close to u.”

Sonakshi Sinha gave a befitting reply to the troll writing, “pehle terr mummy papa karenge phir hum… promise! (First, your mummy and papa will divorce then us… promise).”Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha , divorce, Zaheer Iqbal

Days earlier, a troll made a similar nasty comment on her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal, writing, “Umeed nahi thi is Pagal se Shaadi Karogi (Never expected that you will marry this mad guy).”

“abbey tu hai kaun jo teri Umeed se apni life jiyu???? berozgaar. Bhaag yaha se (Who are you that I should consider your expectations from me? Get out of here),” she wrote in her reply.

MORE STORIES

