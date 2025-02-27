Sonakshi Sinha talks about interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha opened up on not converting to her husband Zaheer Iqbal’s religion as she delved into their interfaith marriage.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot last June, after being in a relationship for over seven years, were massively trolled and criticized on social media, for their interfaith marriage as per a Special Marriage Act.

However, the ‘Dabangg’ actor has revealed in a new interview that religion is the last thing the couple discussed and neither was she ever asked to convert her religion. “We were not looking at religion. Here are two people in love with each other who want to get married, and were getting married,” she said. “The best way to get married was a Special Marriage Act where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion and he as a Muslim man can remain a Muslim man. And two people in love share a beautiful bond of marriage. It was as simple as that.”

“There was never a question asked… Are you going to convert? We love each other. We are getting married. He is not enforcing his religion on me. I am not enforcing my religion on him,” she added.

Sinha went on to share, “We never discussed anything about religion. We don’t sit and talk. We appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions at their home. I follow certain traditions at my house… I respect them and their culture. They respect me and my entire family. That’s how it should be.”

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, the same date they started dating seven years ago.

