Man kills father over domestic dispute

LAHORE: Two separate incidents of violence have shaken the province of Punjab, leaving two people dead, ARY News reported.

In the first incident, a father was allegedly killed by his son in Kabeerwala, Khanewal District. According to police, the incident occurred due to a verbal altercation between the two.

The son fled the scene after the incident and is currently being pursued, the police said and added that the body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

In another incident, a 23-year-old woman, identified as Ayesha Habib, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lahore’s Sundar area, within the limits of Mohlanwal Aziz Colony.

The police reported that the victim was scheduled to get married today. Investigations are underway, with police and forensic teams collecting evidence from the crime scene.