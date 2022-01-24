Crime reporter killed in gun attack on car outside Lahore Press Club

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants have gunned down a crime reporter named Husnain Shah outside Lahore Press Club, ARY News reported on Monday.

Two assailants have opened fire on the vehicle of a crime reporter, Husnain Shah, of Capital TV in Lahore.

Following the gun attack, a large contingent of police reached the incident.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Abid Khan has directed Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operation Mustansar Feroz to immediately rush to the crime scene.

The spokesperson of the operations’ wing said in a statement that a journalist from a private news channel was killed in firing at his vehicle. A special team has been constituted to investigate the incident.

Police said that the attackers will be traced through the Safe City cameras.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of a journalist’s killing in Lahore and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore. He directed police authorities to immediately arrest the culprits.

The provincial police chief directed DIG Investigation Lahore to supervise the investigation. He also instructed police officers to remain in contact with the slain journalist’s family.

