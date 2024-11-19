Jacobabad man burnt alive by in-laws: Police

JACOBABAD: In a horrific incident, a young man was succumbed to his injuries after being burnt alive allegedly by his in-laws, ARY News reported citing police.

According to details, the young man went to his wife’s home to reconcile with her in the Jacobabad city of Sindh but the argument escalated, resulting in his death, the police said.

The young man’s in-laws attacked and burned him alive, leaving the victim critically injured, the police said and added that he breathed his last at the hospital.

According to police, as soon as the incident is reported, the law enforcers and emergency services rushed to the scene and immediately shifted him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Before his death, he recorded his statement to police in which he accused his father-in-law of the attack.

Meanwhile, the police has taken the accused into custody after registering the murder case. Further investigation is going on to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cases of domestic violence are increasing as recent Daska case has shaken the whole country.

Zahra Qadeer, a mother of one and seven months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her in-laws. The father of Zahra Qadeer said that her body was chopped into 25 pieces before being dumped in sewerage drains.

“My daughter was smothered with a pillow, and her body was chopped into 25 pieces with a sharp-edged knife and a meat cleaver,” the father of the deceased woman said.