Man kills wife, three children over domestic dispute in Punjab

VEHARI: A man on Wednesday killed his wife and three children over a domestic dispute in Punjab’s Vehari, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident was reported in Vehari’s Basti Tavarian Wali Green, where a man named Ashiq killed his wife and three children over a domestic dispute. The bodies of the woman and children were moved to a nearby hospital.

The suspect fled away easily after killing his family. Meanwhile, the police are in search of the murderer.

The deceased were identified as Shehnaz, Sameera, 8-year-old, Zain,6, and Shanza, three years old.

Last year on October 7, residents of Ghulam Muhammad-abad area of the city had witnessed a horrendous crime where a son along with his stepbrother murdered their mother.

According to details, the mother had been strangulated to death by her two sons after she had disapproved of her son’s wish to marry the girl of his choice. The son, namely, Muhammad Waris had expressed his desire to wed his sister-in-law’s sister which was struck down by Suraiya Bibi, the mother.