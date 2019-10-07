FAISALABAD: Residents of Ghulam Muhammad-abad area of the city bared witness to a horrendous crime where a son along with his stepbrother murdered their mother, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the mother was strangulated to death by the two men after she disapproved of her son’s wish to marry the girl of his choice.

The son, namely, Muhammad Waris expressed his desire to wed his sister-in-law’s sister which was struck down by Suraiya Bibi, the mother.

Waris along with his stepbrother Waqas committed the heinous crime with the help of a dupatta which they bound across the neck of their mother, choking her to death.

Both brothers fled the scene of the crime and were later caught by the local police.

A murder case has been registered against them.

