Two suspects arrested in Karachi’s Misbah murder case

KARACHI: The police on Friday claimed to have rounded up two suspects in connection with the murder of a female varsity student, Misbah, in Gulshan-e- Iqbal area of Karachi, yesterday.

Talking to ARY News Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Karachi East, Aamir Farooqi said investigation from the arrested suspect is underway, while geofencing of the crime scene has also been completed by the police.

The DIG East police, said a 5-member investigation team under his supervision, comprising SSP Investigation Irfan Zaman, DSP, Ali Hassan, SHO Ghulam Nabi Afridi, and others has been formed.

Farooqi said the investigation team has collected important evidence in the case and further investigation is underway from the suspects.

On Thursday, Misbah, a university student, was injured while resisting a bid of a robbery near Mochi More in Gulshan Iqbal, police had said.

She got a bullet wound in the head in the incident and transferred to the hospital for medical attendance.

Later, she succumbed to her bullet injury in the hospital.

The incident took place at 7:00 in the morning when she was on her way to the university.

