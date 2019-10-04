ATC adjourns Imran Farooq murder case hearing till October 9

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday submitted evidence received from the United Kingdom (UK) regarding Dr. Imran Farooq murder case in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The hearing of former MQM leader Imran Farooq case was presided over by the ATC judge Shah Rukh Arjmand, in which the FIA team produced evidence before it, however, the court returned the file to FIA by terming it ‘incomplete’.

Court asked, “who are the witness and who presented this evidence.” The ATC judge while ordering the FIA to present a complete list of evidence and the witnesses in the case, adjourned the hearing till October 9.

On January 30, the Islamabad High Court had rejected the plea of the FIA for stopping the trial in the murder case of Dr. Imran Farooq and directed the investigation agency to approach the ATC.

It is pertinent to mention here that accused Shamim had confessed that Farooq’s murder was a ‘birthday gift’ for the MQM founder while another accused Syed had stated that he took part in the crime because he was promised a position in the MQM’s London Secretariat.

Dr. Imran Farooq was stabbed and bludgeoned to death near his apartment in London in September 2010.

