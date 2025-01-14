Karachi man killed in celebratory firing at wedding

KARACHI: A 45-year-old named Hameed man lost his life after being hit by a bullet at a wedding event in Karachi’s Landhi area, ARY News reported citing police.

According to police, members of the groom resorted to aerial firing during the wedding to celebrate the event in Landhi No.06.

The deceased, who was also a relative and neighbour of the groom, sustained a bullet on his chest which proved to be fatal.

The homes where the wedding ceremony was being held were locked when the police reached there. A number of people have been detained in order to be questioned.

Earlier in December last year, a teenage boy died and two others sustained injuries when members of a groom restored to aerial firing during wedding ceremony in Karachi’s Keamari area.

The tragic incident occurred at a wedding ceremony in Keamari’s Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad, where firing left the 13-year-old boy dead and two others injured.

The police reported that the groom along with his father fled the scene while the authorities arrested three suspects and are currently investigating. A search operation is also underway to apprehend the prime suspect.

The deceased boy and the injured individuals were reportedly related to the groom’s family, the police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Faisal Ali confirmed that three suspects were taken into custody and said the groom and bride belong to the same community.