Netflix viewers claim new action drama is the ‘best series’ as they beg streaming bosses for a second season

By Raza Haidery
Netflix fans are speaking highly about an action-packed new web series and it is dubbed as one of the most stellar shows on the OTT platform.

Being dubbed as an ‘epic cops-and-robbers action thriller’, ‘Criminal Code‘ follows a team of investigators recovering a sum of money stolen from a large-scale robbery at the Brazil-Paraguay border.

The main character in ‘Criminal Code‘ is Benício. For him, it is personal as the robbers had killed his partner during a huge prison break.

When the news of the robbery reaches him, he knows that Sem Alma (Thomás Aquino), the man who killed his friend, is the person behind it.

Benicio teams up with a rookie officer named Suellen (Maeve Jinkings) – and the pair are willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

The show is a hit and has an audience score of 100 per cent on the showbiz website Rotten Tomatoes.

The fans are calling for Netflix to renew the show for a second season.

it is pertinent to mention that the ‘Criminal Code‘ is the reimagining of a real armed heist that happened that took place in 2017 in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay.

In the robbery, the criminals stole several million dollars in cash with the help of trucks and extra heavy-duty safes from a security company.

Several notorious Brazil gangs had committed the robbery, and it was the first large-scale international heist committed by people from the country.

