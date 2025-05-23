Al-Nassr prepare lucrative contract to retain Ronaldo amid exit rumors

RIYADH: Saudi football club Al-Nassr is preparing a massive contract offer to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to re-sign with the club amid rumors of his potential exit.

According to a report by Spanish newspaper MARCA, the Saudi Pro League side is offering Ronaldo a deal worth €15.2 million per month, which translates to approximately €3.8 million per week.

Al-Nassr also offering him 5% shares in the club as part of the contract but the deal is said to be just a one year extension.

The club is reportedly eager to retain Ronaldo’s services and is willing to make a significant offer to keep him on board.

Al Nassr had signed Cristiano Ronaldo on December 31, 2022 on a two-year contract, paying the Portuguese player €200 million per year.

Ronaldo left Premier League giants Manchester United earlier following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40.

Meanwhile, Wydad Casablanca are not in talks to sign Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr, a source close to the Moroccan club told Reuters.

Marca reported that Wydad were hoping to sign five-times Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo to lead their attack at the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States and starts next month.

“It was just a friendly talk between Wydad’s president and an agent close to Ronaldo, without going beyond informal discussions,” a source told Reuters.

Ronaldo, 40, is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 24 goals this season.

Wydad, who were last African Champions in 2022, will face Manchester City on June 18, before taking on Juventus and Al-Ain in Group G of the Club World Cup.