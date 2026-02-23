Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Ramadan fasting in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo tested Ramadan fasting during his play in Saudi Arabia.

Former Al Nassr player Shaye Sharahili shared his view on how Ramadan fasting affects footballers during competitive matches.

Speaking on Thmanyah, Sharahili explained that fasting is not a major problem for Arab players who are used to the month every year.

Sharahili further noted that foreign players may struggle at first. He explained that many of them are not used to fasting or to the daily routine changes that come with Ramadan in Arab countries.

Because of this, some foreign players need extra time to adjust, especially during their first experience of the holy month in the region.

During the interview, Sharahili also revealed Cristiano Ronaldo and his experience with Ramadan at Al Nassr. He revealed that the Portuguese star tried fasting for two days during the previous Ramadan.

He stressed that Ronaldo’s fasting was a personal experiment, driven by curiosity and the desire to understand the local culture. It was not a permanent commitment, even though some athletes believe fasting can bring health benefits.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick on Saturday provided an insight into the effects of Ramadan on the situation in his squad. This came with the annual Islamic celebration, having begun earlier this week.

Speaking during his latest pre-match press conference on Saturday, the subjects of Ramadan and fasting were therefore put to the aforementioned Hansi Flick.

And ahead of his side facing off with Levante in La Liga tomorrow afternoon, Barcelona’s headmaster confirmed that only one member of his squad is currently impacted by the celebration, “We pay attention to the meal times. Only Lamine Yamal is fasting”.