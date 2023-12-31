Cristiano Ronaldo ends 2023 as top goal scorer

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ended the year 2023 as the top goal scorer with 54 goals as he netted a 90-minute goal during the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun on Saturday.

Ronaldo, who is turning 39 in a month, played full 90 minutes, he came close to scoring during the match as he hit the woodwork and missed one big chance as well, but the 38-year-old finally found the back of the net in the 92nd minute after connecting with Seko Fofana’s cross to score a well-placed header.

Cristiano Ronaldo took his 2023 goal tally to 54 and ended the year on a high note as he netted more goals than the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus where he created history and became a legend in little to no time.

Ronaldo played 438 matches with Madrid where he scored a whopping amount of 450 goals, a record that is likely to remain unbeaten, and provided 131 assists.

In his 21-year-long career, Cristiano Ronaldo also won the Ballon d’Or, the highest individual award in football, five times and clinched the UEFA Champions League many times as well.