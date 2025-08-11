Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has become engaged to model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

After an eight-year relationship, the soccer star has finally popped the question to Rodriguez.

Georgina Rodriguez confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post on Monday by sharing a picture of the ring.

“Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote in Spanish in the captain of her post.

The two were first spotted together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo made things Instagram official in May that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

It is worth noting here that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are parents to two biological daughters, Alana and Bella.

While Rodriguez confirmed the engagement, the couple has not shared any details on their plans about their marriage.

The Portuguese soccer has, however, said that he would get married when they get “that click”.

“I always tell her, ‘when we get that click.’ Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I’m 1,000 per cent sure that it’ll happen,” he said in an earlier interview.

On the field, Cristiano Ronaldo’s football career spans more than two decades in which he played for clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

Throughout his career, the Portuguese footballer has won 33 trophies, five UEFA Champions Leagues, five Ballon d’Or awards and a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards.