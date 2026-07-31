Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have reignited speculation about their long-awaited wedding after stepping out wearing matching diamond rings, with fresh reports claiming the couple could tie the knot in Portugal this weekend.

The football superstar and the Argentine-Spanish model were recently spotted boarding Ronaldo’s luxury yacht in Mallorca, where both appeared to be wearing striking diamond rings.

Georgina later shared photos on Instagram showing the couple sporting the matching jewelry as they boarded a private jet, further fueling marriage rumours among fans.

According to reports in the Portuguese media, Ronaldo and Rodríguez are expected to marry on Saturday at the historic Quinta da Regaleira estate in Sintra. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the couple, and reports that the venue remains open to the public have cast doubt on the speculation.

The pair have been together since 2016 after meeting when Rodríguez was working at a Gucci store in Madrid. Over the years, they have become one of the world’s most high-profile celebrity couples.

The latest wedding rumours come nearly a year after Ronaldo reportedly proposed following eight years of dating.

Ronaldo has previously spoken openly about wanting to marry Rodríguez. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese star said he knew he would eventually propose because she is “the person I love most.”

The couple share daughters Alana and Bella together, while they are also raising Ronaldo’s other children, including twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr.