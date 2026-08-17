Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodríguez have spilled the exciting beans on their intimate civil ceremony at their home in Cascais, Portugal.

Ronaldo, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, revealed details of their private wedding in an interview with Vogue published on Sunday, August 16. The couple exchanged vows on August 11 in a ceremony described as a “private and intimate moment.”

The couple were joined by their five children – 16-year-old Cristiano Jr., twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 9, Alana, 8, and Bella, 4.

Rodríguez told Vogue that they deliberately chose to marry in the living room of their home, the place where their family shares everyday moments.

“We have breakfast, lunch and dinner” there, Rodríguez said, explaining that they wanted to celebrate their marriage in a place that represented the reality of their family life.

The intimate ceremony also marked a special milestone in their relationship. The couple chose to marry on the 10th anniversary of when they first fell in love after meeting at a Gucci store.

Rodríguez said that while she once dreamed of a lavish fairytale wedding complete with a castle, carriage and diamond crown, her priorities had changed.

“Now I’m saying, ‘No. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home,’” she told Vogue.

The couple are also planning a larger wedding celebration in the future, giving them an opportunity to celebrate with their extended family and loved ones.

For their special day, Ronaldo and Rodríguez fittingly turned to Gucci. The bride wore a white silk skirt suit with matching satin shoes, while Ronaldo opted for a light beige cotton suit paired with custom loafers.

Their children also coordinated with the neutral color palette. Eva Maria, Alana and Bella wore beige dresses, while Mateo and Cristiano Jr. wore white button-up shirts with beige trousers.