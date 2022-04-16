VIRAL: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr copies dad’s signature move to celebrate

The eldest son of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo marked his score for Manchester United with his dad’s signature ‘siu’ celebration.

The celebration came after the 11-year-old star kid hit his second goal at Youth Tournament in Spain, against ‘EF Girones Sabatin’, for his team ‘Manchester United Under 12-s’ earlier this week. His net put the team on 5-0 on the table.

Soon after hitting the net, the young player leaped into the air to copy his father as the teammates shouted ‘Siu’ to highlight the celebration just like the parent.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. back at it again 💥 via @albert_rogepic.twitter.com/AmswJVj7VV — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) April 14, 2022

Ronaldo Jr has been playing alongside Kai Rooney – son of his father’s former Man Utd. teammate Wayne Rooney – in the tournament and both the kids have been seen scoring goals for the Red Devils, giving sports legions real nostalgia.

CR7’s eldest son has joined the club only in February this year and is already on a tour with Man Utd’s ‘Under 12-s’ team in Costa Brava, Spain. The starlet is on a roll and is showcasing his skills and goal-scoring abilities at best. He made his debut goal against ‘West Bromwich Albion’ just weeks earlier.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner became father to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in 2010 but refrained from revealing the identity of his mother as per an agreement. Speaking about his first child making it to the field, Ronaldo said, “We’ll see if my son will become a great footballer.”

“He has potential. He is fast and dribbles well, but that is not enough. I always tell him that it takes work and dedication to have success,” said the star forward.

