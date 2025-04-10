Cristiano Ronaldo launches film studio

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has joined hands with acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn to launch a film studio.

The two have already produced two films under the studio, ‘UR•Marv,’ with the third in development, all part of the same series, according to a report by Variety.

As per the publication, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Hollywood filmmaker will soon unveil the details of the first film.

“This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business,” the Portuguese footballer said.

Calling the soccer star a ‘real-life superhero,’ Matthew Vaughn said that he was looking forward to developing more movies with him.

“Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him,” he added.

Matthew Vaughn is best known for directing Hollywood action films such as ‘Layer Cake’ (2004), ‘Kick-Ass’ (2010), and ‘X-Men: First Class’ (2011).

He also helmed the ‘Kingsman’ franchise, which began with 2014’s ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service.’

The film was followed by two more titles in 2017 and 2021, respectively, while work on two more ‘Kingsman’ films is underway.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s football career spans more than two decades in which he played for clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Throughout his career, the Portuguese footballer has won 33 trophies, five UEFA Champions Leagues, five Ballon d’Or awards and a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards.

Last year, Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel, titled “UR · Cristiano,” where he discusses football, family and nutrition among other topics.

Considered as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, the soccer star is the most followed person on social media with 917 million followers across various platforms.