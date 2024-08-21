Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday launched his YouTube channel, titled “UR · Cristiano,” where he will discuss football, family and nutrition among other topics.

Considered as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, the football star is the most followed person on social media with 917 million followers across various platforms.

Ronaldo, who leads Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Portugal’s national side, will be seen chatting with guests about “family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business,” according to the news announcement.

Reacting to the launching of his YouTube channel, the 39-year-old said that the project was on his mind for a long time.

“Finally, we have the opportunity to make it real. I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!” he added.

In his first-ever video on ‘UR · Cristiano,’ the football star is seen rating his best Euro goals.

Ronaldo’s football career spans more than two decades in which he played for clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Throughout his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has won 33 trophies, five UEFA Champions Leagues, five Ballon d’Or awards and a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards.

The Portuguese footballer holds the record for most appearances, goals and assists in both the Champions League and European Championship, along with the most international goals and international appearances.

Ronaldo has scored more than 890 official senior career goals for both club and country, making him the top goalscorer of all time.

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in his career.

Ronaldo became the world’s highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr as Forbes said that the 39-year-old’s estimated total earnings were in the region of $260 million, an all-time high for a soccer player.