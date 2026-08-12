Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez are officially married.

The Portuguese soccer star, 41, tied the knot with Rodríguez, 32, in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026, according to a press release.

The wedding was described as a “private and intimate moment” attended by the couple’s five children.

Ronaldo appeared to confirm the marriage on social media by sharing a photo of the couple’s hands showing their wedding bands. He captioned the image simply, “CG.”

The wedding comes exactly one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on Instagram on August 11, 2025. At the time, she shared a photo of her hand resting over Ronaldo’s, showing off a large oval-shaped diamond engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

“Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” Rodríguez wrote in the caption, meaning, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez are parents to five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 9, daughters Alana, 8, and Bella, 4, as well as Ronaldo’s 16-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship.

The couple previously experienced a devastating loss in April 2022, when they announced the death of Bella’s newborn twin brother, Ángel.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in 2017 when Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. They made their red-carpet debut together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich that January and later made their relationship official on social media.