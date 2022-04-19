Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo announced the death of his newborn son during labor.

Turning to his most-followed Instagram account on Monday night, Ronaldo and his girlfriend-model Georgina Rodriguez announced that one of their newborn twins, a baby boy couldn’t make it to the world and passed away during birth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” read the note shared by the couple on social media. “It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.”

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez further penned in their respective languages.

“We would like to thank doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

While concluding the note, the celeb termed the departed soul as their ‘angel’ and noted, “We will always love you.”

It is pertinent to mention that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been dating the Spanish model for over 5 years. The couple announced to be expecting twins last year with an Instagram post.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.”

With the birth of his newborn girl child, the star footballer is now a proud father to five kids.

