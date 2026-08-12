Cristiano Ronaldo offers condolences to Messi after father’s passing
- By Web Desk -
- Aug 12, 2026
Following the passing of Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo contacted Lionel Messi to offer support during a difficult time of personal grief.
Due to health issues, Jorge Messi passed away in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68.
As Messi published a note regarding his father’s passing, the Portuguese legend sent him a message of affection. Lionel Messi shared a tribute to his late father in an August 12 Instagram post, drawing immediate attention from fans worldwide.
Cristiano Ronaldo offered his support for his fellow athlete in a comment on the post, writing, “A huge hug to you and your loved ones during these difficult times, Leo.”
View this post on Instagram
Messi lamented his loss in the heartfelt post, adding that he would miss his father, who had never missed one of his games. In addition to being a pivotal figure in his son’s career, Jorge Messi served as his representative.
Notably, Ronaldo’s remark serves as a reminder that the Portuguese and Argentine stars are capable of putting football aside when it matters most, despite their well-known rivalry.