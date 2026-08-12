Cristiano Ronaldo offers condolences to Messi after father’s passing

Following the passing of Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo contacted Lionel Messi to offer support during a difficult time of personal grief.

Due to health issues, Jorge Messi passed away in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68.

As Messi published a note regarding his father’s passing, the Portuguese legend sent him a message of affection. Lionel Messi shared a tribute to his late father in an August 12 Instagram post, drawing immediate attention from fans worldwide.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered his support for his fellow athlete in a comment on the post, writing, “A huge hug to you and your loved ones during these difficult times, Leo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi lamented his loss in the heartfelt post, adding that he would miss his father, who had never missed one of his games. In addition to being a pivotal figure in his son’s career, Jorge Messi served as his representative.

Notably, Ronaldo’s remark serves as a reminder that the Portuguese and Argentine stars are capable of putting football aside when it matters most, despite their well-known rivalry.