In a candid look at how his eldest son is progressing, the Saudi Pro League superstar opened up about teenager Cristiano Jr. While he makes his way through the academy system at Al-Nassr.

During a training session for Netflix Sports, 41-year-old Portuguese veteran discussed his son’s physical development, his personality and the burning hunger needed at the highest level.

Physical Growth vs. Professional Drive

Hunger Watching Al-Nassr team-mate train alongside his teammates, Ronaldo discussed how his son compares to his own physical development when he was young in Madeira and Lisbon. “ He’s a good kid. Honest, a good kid,” said Ronaldo. “When I was his age, he is a little bit bigger and stronger and I was smaller, I think he is going to be bigger than me.”

It doesn’t matter if you have access to facilities at age 16, if you don’t have Hunger at age 20, what else, you have already everything. It becomes too much, all the comforts.” Personality and Family Life at home Whilst evaluating how many footballing assets Cristiano Jr.

Possesses, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner looked ahead at his own family lives outside the world of football. “The others are tougher. The ones that I have at home are tough. The small ones “He is no problem,” chuckled CR7.

Following in Massive footsteps Teen

16-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr. was promoted to the U20s following the moves from Saudi Pro-League club and Al-Nassr star’s team move to the nation. After his switch to Saudi Arabia, the youngster has since started representing Al-Nassr Academy team since August 2023, his progress in youth football will see him part of the Portugal national Under-15 team and this summer, will make the steps up to the Under-16’s next summer.

CRJ is building on his good natural physical tools which may provide structural advantage in transition for higher level football; training and developing his physique alongside the next wave of Al-Nassr talent.”

In addition, he scored numerous goals last year in both U-13’s competitions also gaining him the award of Top Goal Scorer in multiple tournaments for.

His current developmental age makes him a very high potential talent within Al-Nassr academy, in an exceptional way he already stands out physically among other player at this current developmental phase.

While still representing Al-Nassr’s youth teams, Ronaldo continues to lead by example for Al-Nassr and Portugal at age 41. His daily performance at the highest level in the world is a prime example of the dedication and mindset needed as his eldest son navigates the years leading up to his first-team debut in professional football.