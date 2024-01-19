Ronaldo says Saudi league ‘more competitive’ than French

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday insisted that the often-derided Saudi Pro League was “more competitive” than French Ligue 1.

“To be honest, I think the Saudi championship isn’t worse than the French championship. I think it’s more competitive,” five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo told the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

Ronaldo was the first major star to move to Saudi Arabia when he penned a deal with Al-Nassr last January.

The likes of France’s Karim Benzema, Brazilian star Neymar and Senegalese striker Sadio Mane have also left Europe behind for bumper pay packets in the Gulf kingdom.

Asked about the level of the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo added: “They can say what they want, it’s just my opinion. I have played there for a year so I know what I’m talking about.

“I think that now we are better than the French championship and we continue to improve.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has enjoyed more success, scoring 54 goals for Al Nassr and Portugal in 2023 to finish the year as the world’s top male goalscorer.

“I was the best goalscorer this season, imagine beating young animals like [Erling] Haaland. I’m proud. And I’ll be 39 soon!”

“I like when people doubt me and then I’m successful. I don’t get affected by the criticism.”

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward was also asked about his future and when he might consider retirement.

“At the moment when I finish I don’t know to be honest,” Cristiano Ronaldo said. “Of course it will be soon. By soon I mean 10 years more. I’m joking! I don’t know, let’s see.”