Cristiano Ronaldo signals potential retirement: 2026 season could be his last in professional football

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has strongly hinted that the 2026 season could mark the final chapter of his historic professional career. Speaking in a recent interview, the 41-year-old Al-Nassr and Portugal forward reflected on his longevity, stating that he is preparing mentally and physically for what will likely be his closing year on the pitch.

With a legendary career spanning over two decades across Portugal, England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo indicated that the time to step away from competitive football is drawing near.

“Probably My Last Year”: Ronaldo Reflects on His Final Stretch

Addressing questions regarding his future and retirement timeline, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner acknowledged the physical demands of elite-level football at age 41:

“This year is probably my last as a footballer. I have given everything to the sport, and while my passion remains unchanged, I have to listen to my body and be realistic about the timing of my departure.”

Despite hints of hanging up his boots, Ronaldo emphasized his commitment to finishing his current campaign with Al-Nassr on a high note, alongside fulfilling his international duties with the Portuguese national team.

Priorities Before Calling Time on His Career

Rather than looking too far into the future, the legendary forward outlined his remaining career objectives:

Delivering Silverware for Al-Nassr: Winning domestic and regional trophies in Saudi Arabia remains a primary focus before concluding his tenure.

Maintaining Peak Physical Fitness: Continuing rigorous training protocols to ensure high performance throughout his final competitive matches.

Mentoring the Next Generation: Transitioning into a veteran leader role, offering guidance to younger squad members both at the club level and within the national team setup.

A Career Without Parallel

Should Ronaldo retire at the conclusion of the 2026 season, it will mark the end of one of the most decorated athletic careers in modern sports history:

At club level, he lifted the Champions League with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and won league titles in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

Internationally, he led Portugal to victory at UEFA Euro 2016 and then to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title in 2019.

On top of that, he holds the official all-time record for the most career goals scored in professional football history.