Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr

Portugal captain and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr_fc)

“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home” Al Nassr said in a statement.

The terms on offer to Ronaldo are understood to be worth $75 million a year, according to CBS Sports.

Ronaldo, 37, left Premier League giants Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

He represented Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side’s opening Group H game against Ghana. Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

Ronaldo said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely to mark the swansong in the career one of the game’s greatest current players alongside Lionel Messi

Comments