Cristiano Ronaldo to make acting debut in new series

Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly preparing for his acting debut.

According to TalkSport, the iconic soccer star is gearing up to enter the acting industry following Portugal’s recent devastating exit from the World Cup. Reports further claim that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will appear in a series centered around a fictional soccer agent.

Damian Lewis is expected to play the show’s principal role, while Cristiano Ronaldo will also serve as a producer on the project. The Sun reported that French football legend Thierry Henry will feature in the show as well. The series is inspired by real-life experiences from Darren Dein, the agent for the Arsenal legend.

This announcement comes just weeks after Portugal was eliminated from the tournament by Spain, who went on to win the trophy, ending Ronaldo’s dream of winning a World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has represented Portugal in six consecutive World Cups and scored in each, is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time.