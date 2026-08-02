Cristiano Ronaldo: What makes ‘This Wedding Venue’ so special?

Recent media reports claim that Cristiano Ronaldo will commemorate one of his most significant life events in the place where it all started.

The Sun reportedly stated that Ronaldo’s longtime partner and football star, Georgina Rodríguez, will get married next weekend in Funchal, on the Portuguese island of Madeira. The couple intends to host a sumptuous reception at the five-star Savoy Palace Hotel after exchanging vows at the historic Funchal Cathedral.

According to sources who spoke with the magazine, plans for the party are already in motion. Patrons of the upscale hotel have reportedly been notified that two floors and a number of bar sections will be closed on Friday and Saturday to accommodate the private event.

“Weddings at the cathedral typically begin at 3 p.m.,” a source told The Sun. The Savoy Palace, which features four restaurants and opulent event spaces, is anticipated to host further celebrations.

The purported venue selection has garnered widespread interest due to its deep personal significance, even though neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has formally confirmed the wedding details. Before leaving Madeira at the age of 11 to pursue a football career that would eventually establish him as one of the greatest players in history, Ronaldo was born and raised in Funchal.