Cristiano Ronaldo’s fan cycles for seven months to meet him

A Chinese superfan of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo embarked on a remarkable journey to meet his idol.

24-year-old Gong cycled for seven months and travelled a distance of 13,000 km to finally meet his hero in Saudi Arabia who plays for the Saudi football club Al Nassr.

The Chinese superfan decided to embark on the extraordinary journey after an injury prevented Cristiano Ronaldo from visiting China as planned.

The postponement of his visit led Gong to set on the journey that took him through seven countries including Kazakhstan, Georgia, Iran, and Qatar among others.

The man had two power banks, a tent, a few clothes, and basic cooking supplies as he set out on the months-long journey in March.

During his trip, Gong often lived on bread and food shared by strangers while he also faced a health scare at one point when he suffered a high fever and collapsed by the roadside in Armenia.

After receiving medical treatment from the locals, he resumed his quest which, according to him, taught him patience and also introduced him to friends.

His journey ended with his arrival in Riyadh on October 10, however, Gong was left disheartened when he found out that Cristiano Ronaldo was in Europe for a match.

Seeing the Chinese superfan’s dedication towards the Portuguese footballer, staff at Al Nassr club, assured him of a chance to meet his idol.

His long and tiring journey was finally rewarded on October 20 when he watched Ronaldo play live for the first time.

Gong then had a chance to meet Cristiano Ronaldo in a ‘dreamlike’ moment.

Recalling his meeting with the football star, Gong said that Ronaldo hugged him, shook his hand, and signed his Al Nassr jersey along with a banner reading: “What I dream of is true love and freedom.”