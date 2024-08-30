Cristiano Ronaldo makes it to Guinness World Records

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the Guinness World Records after gaining a record number of subscribers on his newly launched YouTube channel.

The star footballer, on August 21, launched his YouTube channel, titled “UR · Cristiano.”

Reacting to the launching of his YouTube channel, the 39-year-old said that the project was on his mind for a long time.

“Finally, we have the opportunity to make it real. I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!” he added.

YouTube users soon began flocking to subscribe his channel where he discusses football, family and nutrition among other topics.

As per the Guinness World Records, around 19.72 million YouTube users subscribed his channel within the first 24 hours, earning him the title for the most YouTube subscribers gained in 24 hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel now has over 48 million subscribers just six days after launching.

Currently residing in Saudi Arabia where he plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, the Portuguese footballer has a huge presence on other social media platforms.

Having the most followers on Instagram with 637 million, Ronaldo became the first person to reach 500 million followers on Instagram in November 2022.

Additionally, he has 170 million followers on Facebook and 112 million on X. Cristiano Ronaldo has around one billion followers across social media platforms.

Throughout his sporting career, Ronaldo has won 33 trophies, five UEFA Champions Leagues, five Ballon d’Or awards and a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards.

The Portuguese footballer holds the record for most appearances, goals and assists in both the Champions League and European Championship, along with the most international goals and international appearances.

Ronaldo has scored more than 890 official senior career goals for both club and country, making him the top goalscorer of all time.