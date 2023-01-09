Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Saudi Arabia home comes with £250k a month tag

Portugal’s football star, Cristiano Ronaldo along with his family, moved to Saudi Arabia, completing a deal with football club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo and family made a move to the middle east last week after the star striker signed a lucrative deal – said to be worth over £400 million – with Saudi Arabian FC, Al Nassr for Saudi Pro League.

With this money-spinning contract, comes one of the most luxurious accommodations for the former Manchester United player in Riyadh. As per the reports, Ronaldo’s first residence in the country is a luxurious suite at the Kingdom Tower of Four Seasons Hotel, one of the tallest buildings in Saudi Arabia with a panoramic view of the plush surroundings. Reportedly, the exclusive giant suite that comes with 17 rooms stretching over two floors and 3000ft, has been booked for a month, to be occupied by his entourage, including family, friends and security personnel. While the exclusive hotel suite is not available for bookings on the website, and can only be booked privately, a smaller Presidential Suite comes with a staggering price tag of £3300 a night. Hence, the total bill for the football superstar and his entourage when they check out after a month can be estimated at around £250,000.

According to the details, the five-star hotel also offers ‘the best of dishes from China, Japan, India and the Middle East, with the freshest ingredients to order’ and given the celebrity status of Ronaldo, he will be given the in-room dining service along with several other facilities. Additionally, the hotel is located within a mall which houses showrooms of luxury brands, and also has tennis courts, massage treatments and a spa, with sauna and steam rooms on the premises. Moreover, reports also suggest that after the initial stay in the hotel, the athlete with partner Georgina Rodríguez and their five children will settle in their permanent residence, said to be a plush mansion in the capital city of Riyadh. To note, Portugal captain and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract, last month.

“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home,” Al Nassr said in a statement.

