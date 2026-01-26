Cristin Milioti provides disappointing outlook on The Penguin season 2

Regarding season two of the Emmy-nominated series The Penguin, star Cristin Milioti has provided a disappointing update for fans.

Since the first season debuted to massive acclaim in September 2024, anticipation for a follow-up has been high. However, during a recent conversation, Cristin Milioti downplayed the likelihood of a second season.

“There’s no official word on anything,” she stated in an interview, adding, “I would love nothing more, truly.”

While promoting her new horror-comedy, Buddy, alongside co-star Topher Grace at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, the actress further addressed the show’s uncertain future. Following Cristin Milioti’s comments, Grace added, “Whoever’s in charge of making that decision, what are you doing? This is the greatest thing I have ever seen on [television]. We’ve got to have a season two.”

Milioti, who portrayed the fan-favourite Sofia Falcone, has previously discussed the “infinite possibilities” for her character’s future. In a past interview with IndieWire, she expressed her hopes for Sofia’s trajectory:

“Obviously, I would want to see her get out of Arkham. That’s number one. I don’t want her in there. I want to see her get out and exact revenge.”

Last year in December, The Penguin’s actress Cristin Milioti reacted to the reports of a season 2 of the show following her nomination for an award at the Golden Globes 2025.

The Hollywood actress was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series along with her co-star Colin Farrell who was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor.

The crime drama was also nominated for best-limited series at the Golden Globes 2025.

While ‘The Penguin’ was developed as a limited series, executive producer Matt Reeves has reportedly been discussing a potential second season.

Reacting to the reports of season 2, Cristin Milioti said that she was open to return for her role as mob heiress Sofia Falcone.