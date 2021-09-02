Critical Covid-19 patients at highest level: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, has appealed to the public to adhere to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures to avert the chances of any other wave in the country, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, the NCOC head urged citizens to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the hospital inflow and critical care COVID patients, both reached the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

“As seen globally, the impact of the Indian delta variant in Pakistan also shows that it spreads faster and increases chances of patients to need hospitalization. Right now both hospital inflow & critical care patients at highest level since the start of Covid-19,” he tweeted.

“We are facing record inflow of patients in our hospitals at the moment as 5,700 patients are in critical units,” he said.

The minister, who was also head of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), urged upon the people to follow SOPs and vaccinate themselves.

COVID-19 has claimed 89 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 25,978.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,103 persons tested positive for COVID-19, lifting the overall number of infections in the country to 1,167,791.

Pakistan has conducted 61,651 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 4,103 persons tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity ratio was recorded at 6.65% during the past 24 hours as compared to yesterday’s 6.63 per cent.