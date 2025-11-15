Criticism mounts against Jake Bongiovi after public outing with Millie Bobby Brown

In recent news fans of Millie Bobby Brown have expressed concerns regarding her husband, Jake Bongiovi, following a recent public outing with their baby that has prompted online backlash.

The Photos and videos captured Brown carrying their daughter while Bongiovi walked behind them have been circulated among fans. This has lead some assume to that the behavior to be as a red flag in their relationship. Critics accused Bongiovi of appearing disengaged and providing minimal support during the outing,

However, fans took side of Bongiovi, sharing images posted by Brown showing him holding the baby, noting that the criticism was overly harsh. The son of musician Jon Bon Jovi Bongiovi, married Brown in May 2024, following their engagement in April 2023. The couple welcomed their adopted daughter in August 2025 and have maintained a focus on privacy.

Brown was seen protecting her baby from paparazzi while Bongiovi and Brown’s best friend, Noah Schnapp, accompanied her. Fans observed that Schnapp carried the family bags, leading to further discussion online about Bongiovi’s level of involvement.

Brown has spoken openly about motherhood, emphasizing the importance of protecting her daughter’s privacy and letting her reveal her personality and name when ready. She further told British Vogue that how parenthood has changed her perspective, adding, “The smaller things in life are so much more precious… Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”

Jon Bon Jovi also revealed his excitement as a grandfather, describing the experience as “crazy but wonderful.” Despite fan criticism, Brown praised Bongiovi as “the most amazing dad,” highlighting their shared dedication to raising their child with care and privacy.