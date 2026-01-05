Critics Choice Awards: Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another wins Best Film accolade

One Battle After Another has beat Frankenstein and Marty Supreme to win to accolade at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

On Sunday, January 4, the film – which stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead – took home the Best Picture accolade over fellow hit nominees.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson accepted the award after also winning Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay earlier in the evening.

“I’d say this is the best time I ever had making a movie, and I feel like it shows. It’s just a testament to being with people that you love. Because as somebody said earlier, this is fine and this is fun, but it really is about the people that you work with. That’s all that there is at the end of the day,” he said.

Taking the stage, Anderson praised the cast and crew and reflected on the experience of making the film.

Other nominees in the category includes, Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners, Train Dreams and Wicked: For Good.

One Battle After Another, which is now streaming on HBO Max, is Anderson’s first film since 2021’s Licorice Pizza.

The movie earned multiple nominations across acting categories. DiCaprio received a nod for Best Actor, while Chase Infiniti was nominated for Best Actress.

Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn both landed Best Supporting Actor nominations, and Teyana Taylor was recognized for Best Supporting Actress.