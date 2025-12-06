Critics Choice Awards: Nominations unveiled for the 2026

The 31st annual Critics’ Choice Awards nominations were revealed exclusively by E! News in partnership with the Critics’ Choice Association.

The ceremony will air live Jan. 4, 2026, from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on E! and USA Network, with comedian Chelsea Handler returning as host for the fourth consecutive year.

Handler made a pun when her return was announced back in November, “Kicking off the year with the Critics’ Choice Awards feels right. Nothing says ‘new beginnings’ like a room full of critics ready to tell you how you did last year”.

During the December 5 livestream, hosts Keltie Knight and Erin Lim Rhodes unveiled the complete slate of nominees across both film and television, from Best Picture to Best Comedy Series and everything in between. This year’s contenders include major names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal, Emma Stone, and breakout ensemble casts from some of 2025’s biggest films and shows.

Below is the full list of nominations for the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards:

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Picture

Bugonia (Focus Features) Frankenstein (Netflix) Hamnet (Focus Features) Jay Kelly (Netflix) Marty Supreme (A24) One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Sentimental Value (Neon) Sinners (Warner Bros.) Train Dreams (Netflix) Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme(A24) Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.) Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams(Netflix) Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon(Sony Pictures Classics) Michael B. Jordan – Sinners(Warner Bros.) Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent(Neon)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet(Focus Features) Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You(A24) Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.) Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value(Neon) Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee(Searchlight Pictures) Emma Stone – Bugonia(Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.) Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein(Netflix) Paul Mescal – Hamnet(Focus Features) Sean Penn – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.) Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly(Netflix) Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value(Neon)

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value(Neon) Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good(Universal Pictures) Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value(Neon) Amy Madigan – Weapons(Warner Bros.) Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners(Warner Bros.) Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Everett Blunck – The Plague(Independent Film Company) Miles Caton – Sinners(Warner Bros.) Cary Christopher – Weapons(Warner Bros.) Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family(Searchlight Pictures) Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet(Focus Features) Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl(Netflix)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.) Ryan Coogler – Sinners(Warner Bros.) Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein(Netflix) Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme(A24) Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value(Neon) Chloé Zhao – Hamnet(Focus Features)

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly(Netflix) Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme(A24) Ryan Coogler – Sinners(Warner Bros.) Zach Cregger – Weapons(Warner Bros.) Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby(A24) Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value(Neon)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.) Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams(Netflix) Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice(Neon) Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein(Netflix) Will Tracy – Bugonia(Focus Features) Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet(Focus Features)

Best Casting and Ensemble

Nina Gold – Hamnet Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another Francine Maisler – Sinners Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda – F1 Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein Lukasz Zal – Hamnet Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite Stephen Mirrione – F1 Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbour Michael P. Shawver – Sinners

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet Lindsay Pugh – Hedda Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman Ruth E. Carter – Sinners Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good

Best Hair and Makeup

28 Years Later – Hair & Makeup Team Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey Sinners – Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal Weapons – Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins Wicked: For Good – Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, et al. F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, et al. Frankenstein – Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, et al. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, et al. Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, et al. Superman – Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, et al.

Best Stunt Design

Ballerina – Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, et al. F1 – Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Wade Eastwood One Battle After Another – Brian Machleit Sinners – Andy Gill Warfare – Giedrius Nagys

Best Animated Feature

Arco (Neon) Elio (Disney) In Your Dreams (Netflix) KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS) Zootopia 2 (Disney)

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features) Eternity (A24) Friendship (A24) The Naked Gun (Paramount) The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features) Splitsville (Neon)

Best Foreign Language Film

It Was Just an Accident (Neon) Left-Handed Girl (Netflix) No Other Choice (Neon) The Secret Agent (Neon) Sirat (Neon) Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Song

“Drive” – F1 “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters “I Lied to You” – Sinners “Clothed by the Sun” – The Testament of Ann Lee “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good

Best Score

Hans Zimmer – F1 Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein Max Richter – Hamnet Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Best Sound

F1– Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, et al. Frankenstein– Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, et al. One Battle After Another– Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, et al. Sinners– Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, et al. Sirat (Neon) – Laia Casanovas Warfare– Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, et al.

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth (FX) Andor (Disney+) The Diplomat (Netflix) Paradise (Hulu) The Pitt (HBO Max) Pluribus (Apple TV) Severance (Apple TV) Task (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise Diego Luna – Andor Mark Ruffalo – Task Adam Scott – Severance Billy Bob Thornton – Landman Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates – Matlock Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age Britt Lower – Severance Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us Keri Russell – The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball – The Pitt Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat Wood Harris – Forever Tom Pelphrey – Task Tramell Tillman – Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show Denée Benton – The Gilded Age Allison Janney – The Diplomat Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt Greta Lee – The Morning Show Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC) Elsbeth (CBS) Ghosts (CBS) Hacks (HBO Max) Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max) The Studio (Apple TV)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside David Alan Grier – Denis Medical Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones Seth Rogen – The Studio Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face Rose McIver – Ghosts Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones Carrie Preston – Elsbeth Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio Paul W. Downs – Hacks Asher Grodman – Ghosts Oscar Nuñez – The Paper Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker Hannah Einbinder – Hacks Janelle James – Abbott Elementary Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Best Limited Series

Adolescence (Netflix) All Her Fault (Peacock) Chief of War (Apple TV) Death by Lightning (Netflix) Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock) Dope Thief (Apple TV) Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu) The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock) Deep Cover (Prime Video) The Gorge (Apple TV) Mountainhead (HBO Max) Nonnas (Netflix) Summer of ’69 (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Stephen Graham – Adolescence Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister Meghann Fahy – Sirens Sarah Snook – All Her Fault Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex Robin Wright – The Girlfriend Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence Wagner Moura – Dope Thief Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning Michael Peña – All Her Fault Ashley Walters – Adolescence Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty – Adolescence Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault Julianne Moore – Sirens Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco (Apple TV) Last Samurai Standing (Netflix) Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI) Red Alert (Paramount+) Squid Game (Netflix) When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers (Fox) Harley Quinn (HBO Max) Long Story Short (Netflix) Marvel Zombies (Disney+) South Park (Comedy Central) Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

Best Talk Show

The Daily Show (Comedy Central) Hot Ones (YouTube) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Variety Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Comedy Special

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life(HBO Max) Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian(HBO Max) Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things(Netflix) Marc Maron: Panicked(HBO Max) Sarah Silverman: PostMortem(Netflix) SNL50: The Anniversary Special(NBC)

The lineup reflects a broad range of contenders, setting the stage for the first major checkpoint of the awards season.