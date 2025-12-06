Critics Choice Awards: Nominations unveiled for the 2026
The 31st annual Critics’ Choice Awards nominations were revealed exclusively by E! News in partnership with the Critics’ Choice Association.
The ceremony will air live Jan. 4, 2026, from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on E! and USA Network, with comedian Chelsea Handler returning as host for the fourth consecutive year.
Handler made a pun when her return was announced back in November, “Kicking off the year with the Critics’ Choice Awards feels right. Nothing says ‘new beginnings’ like a room full of critics ready to tell you how you did last year”.
During the December 5 livestream, hosts Keltie Knight and Erin Lim Rhodes unveiled the complete slate of nominees across both film and television, from Best Picture to Best Comedy Series and everything in between. This year’s contenders include major names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal, Emma Stone, and breakout ensemble casts from some of 2025’s biggest films and shows.
Below is the full list of nominations for the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards:
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Picture
- Bugonia (Focus Features)
- Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Marty Supreme (A24)
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme(A24)
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams(Netflix)
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon(Sony Pictures Classics)
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners(Warner Bros.)
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent(Neon)
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet(Focus Features)
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You(A24)
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value(Neon)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee(Searchlight Pictures)
- Emma Stone – Bugonia(Focus Features)
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein(Netflix)
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet(Focus Features)
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly(Netflix)
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value(Neon)
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value(Neon)
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good(Universal Pictures)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value(Neon)
- Amy Madigan – Weapons(Warner Bros.)
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners(Warner Bros.)
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Everett Blunck – The Plague(Independent Film Company)
- Miles Caton – Sinners(Warner Bros.)
- Cary Christopher – Weapons(Warner Bros.)
- Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family(Searchlight Pictures)
- Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet(Focus Features)
- Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl(Netflix)
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners(Warner Bros.)
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein(Netflix)
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme(A24)
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value(Neon)
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet(Focus Features)
Best Original Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly(Netflix)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme(A24)
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners(Warner Bros.)
- Zach Cregger – Weapons(Warner Bros.)
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby(A24)
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value(Neon)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)
- Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams(Netflix)
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice(Neon)
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein(Netflix)
- Will Tracy – Bugonia(Focus Features)
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet(Focus Features)
Best Casting and Ensemble
- Nina Gold – Hamnet
- Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly
- Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
- Francine Maisler – Sinners
- Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good
Best Cinematography
- Claudio Miranda – F1
- Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein
- Lukasz Zal – Hamnet
- Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners
- Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams
Best Production Design
- Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein
- Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
- Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good
Best Editing
- Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite
- Stephen Mirrione – F1
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another
- Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbour
- Michael P. Shawver – Sinners
Best Costume Design
- Kate Hawley – Frankenstein
- Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet
- Lindsay Pugh – Hedda
- Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman
- Ruth E. Carter – Sinners
- Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good
Best Hair and Makeup
- 28 Years Later – Hair & Makeup Team
- Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey
- Sinners – Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal
- Weapons – Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins
- Wicked: For Good – Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, et al.
- F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, et al.
- Frankenstein – Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, et al.
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, et al.
- Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, et al.
- Superman – Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, et al.
Best Stunt Design
- Ballerina – Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, et al.
- F1 – Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Wade Eastwood
- One Battle After Another – Brian Machleit
- Sinners – Andy Gill
- Warfare – Giedrius Nagys
Best Animated Feature
- Arco (Neon)
- Elio (Disney)
- In Your Dreams (Netflix)
- KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
- Zootopia 2 (Disney)
Best Comedy
- The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
- Eternity (A24)
- Friendship (A24)
- The Naked Gun (Paramount)
- The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
- Splitsville (Neon)
Best Foreign Language Film
- It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
- Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
- No Other Choice (Neon)
- The Secret Agent (Neon)
- Sirat (Neon)
- Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)
Best Song
- “Drive” – F1
- “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” – Sinners
- “Clothed by the Sun” – The Testament of Ann Lee
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
Best Score
- Hans Zimmer – F1
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
- Max Richter – Hamnet
- Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme
- Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
- Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Best Sound
- F1– Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, et al.
- Frankenstein– Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, et al.
- One Battle After Another– Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, et al.
- Sinners– Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, et al.
- Sirat (Neon) – Laia Casanovas
- Warfare– Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, et al.
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Drama Series
- Alien: Earth (FX)
- Andor (Disney+)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Paradise (Hulu)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Task (HBO Max)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Patrick Ball – The Pitt
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat
- Wood Harris – Forever
- Tom Pelphrey – Task
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Denée Benton – The Gilded Age
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Elsbeth (CBS)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- The Studio (Apple TV)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- David Alan Grier – Denis Medical
- Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
- Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Rose McIver – Ghosts
- Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
- Carrie Preston – Elsbeth
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Asher Grodman – Ghosts
- Oscar Nuñez – The Paper
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
- Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
- Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
- Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts
Best Limited Series
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- Chief of War (Apple TV)
- Death by Lightning (Netflix)
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
- Dope Thief (Apple TV)
- Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
- The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Best Movie Made for Television
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
- Deep Cover (Prime Video)
- The Gorge (Apple TV)
- Mountainhead (HBO Max)
- Nonnas (Netflix)
- Summer of ’69 (Hulu)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
- Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
- Meghann Fahy – Sirens
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
- Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence
- Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
- Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
- Michael Peña – All Her Fault
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
- Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence
- Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
- Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
- Julianne Moore – Sirens
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Best Foreign Language Series
- Acapulco (Apple TV)
- Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
- Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
- Red Alert (Paramount+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)
Best Animated Series
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Long Story Short (Netflix)
- Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
- South Park (Comedy Central)
- Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man (Disney+)
Best Talk Show
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Hot Ones (YouTube)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Best Variety Series
- Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Best Comedy Special
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life(HBO Max)
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian(HBO Max)
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things(Netflix)
- Marc Maron: Panicked(HBO Max)
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem(Netflix)
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special(NBC)
The lineup reflects a broad range of contenders, setting the stage for the first major checkpoint of the awards season.