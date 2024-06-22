Critics react to Jessica Alba’s Netflix movie ‘Trigger Warning’

The new Netflix movie “Trigger Warning” of an American actress Jessica Marie Alba has got mixed reviews from critics, with a substantial number expressing disappointment.

The film “Trigger Warning,” which premiered on Netflix on Friday, features Jessica Alba as Parker, a U.S. Special Forces commando who comes home following her father’s murder.

Parker takes charge of her family’s bar and reconnects with her ex-boyfriend, now the sheriff, played by Mark Webber, and his brother, portrayed by Jake Weary.

Both are sons of a powerful senator, played by Anthony Michael Hall. As Parker delves into her father’s death, she uncovers a dangerous gang operating in her hometown, complicating her investigation.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Trigger Warning” has received a 26 percent rating based on 19 reviews, indicating a generally negative response. The audience score is even lower at 16 percent, based on over 50 user ratings.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire drew parallels between the film and Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo” series, critiquing Alba’s performance.

He remarked, “Seemingly bored out of her mind in every scene where she isn’t slitting a bad guy’s throat, the likable Dark Angel actress—a capable action star who’s never lacked charisma in the past—appears to have confused Rambo-like stoicism with complete dissociation.”

Robbie Collin from the U.K.’s Telegraph was similarly critical, stating, “Despite its title, Trigger Warning is about as inflammatory as a ham and cheese sandwich. There are installments of the Minions franchise more liable to épater the bourgeoisie than this thinly spread thriller from the production company behind the John Wick films.”

Dennis Harvey of Variety provided a more favorable review, awarding the film a “fresh” rating. He noted that “Trigger Warning is slick and eventful enough to maintain viewer engagement,” though he also mentioned the plot’s contrivances and commented that director Mouly Surya “doesn’t exhibit any great flair for building suspense or staging violent set-pieces.”

“Trigger Warning” marks Alba’s return to the big screen after a five-year break, her last role being in the 2019 action crime mystery “Killers Anonymous.” The film also stars Tone Bell and Gabriel Bosso and is available exclusively on Netflix.