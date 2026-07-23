Croatia arrests Olympic official as graft scandal widens

A Croatian Olympic Committee official was arrested on Thursday over alleged corruption, local media reported, the latest development in a graft scandal at the country’s ski federation.

The arrest comes as investigators seek the extradition of former alpine ski director Vedran Pavlek, who is currently in Kazakhstan, over allegations that he led a scheme that siphoned off nearly 30 million euros ($35 million) from the national ski federation – a case that has shocked the country.

Police arrested the director of the committee’s Olympic programme Damir Segota and his wife, according to state-run HINA news agency, as local media photographed him being escorted by investigators.

His Olympic Committee office was also searched along with the office of committee secretary general Sinisa Krajac, HINA reported.

The anti-corruption prosecutors’ office confirmed in a statement that searches and arrests had been made, without revealing the identities of those involved. After questioning, the prosecutors will decide on further proceedings, the statement said without elaborating.

According to local media, Segota is suspected of taking bribes to release Olympic funds to the national ski federation illegally.

In March, prosecutors launched an investigation into six people, including Pavlek, who has remained in Kazakhstan since.

The scandal triggered the resignation of long-time Olympic Committee head Zlatko Matesa to allow for a “transparent clarification” of all issues around the distribution and use of public funds distributed by the committee.

Pavlek’s tenure marked Croatia’s most successful era in the sport when siblings Janica and Ivica Kostelic won 10 Olympic medals.

Thursday’s operation came after reports that the former ski federation secretary general, who is also a suspect in the case, had provided details on the alleged crimes to prosecutors.

Sports Minister Tonci Glavina on Thursday condemned any illegal conduct that may have taken place.

“It is in our absolute interest that everything be thoroughly investigated and any individuals found responsible be sanctioned,” he told reporters.

Tackling graft was a key condition for Croatia joining the European Union in 2013, but corruption remains endemic.