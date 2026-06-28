Croatia battle past Ghana to sew up World Cup Last 32 spot

Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 to claim second spot in Group L on Saturday to secure their passage to the last 32 of the World Cup.

Petar Sucic opened the scoring in the first half before a resurgent Ghana dominated the second period, eventually levelling courtesy of Derrick Luckassen.

But the 2018 runners-up showed their grit to dig out a late winner from the head of Nikola Vlasic as they set up a knockout clash with the second-placed side from Group K in Toronto on Thursday.

For a while, Croatia had been going through as group winners until Jude Bellingham gave England the lead in the second half against Panama in the pool’s other match on Saturday — Thomas Tuchel’s side then emerging 2-0 victors to ensure top spot.

Ghana were already assured of progressing to the last 32 before the match in Philadelphia kicked off thanks to their defeat of Panama and stalemate against England in their opening two encounters. It will be their third appearance in the knockout stages of a World Cup.

A 17th-minute Croatian counter-attack resulted in the first real sighter of goal for either side as Vlasic picked the ball up in space outside the box and skidded a low effort off the outside of the post.

Sucic then got the breakthrough for Croatia just after the half-hour when he took on a speculative effort from 30 yards, which zipped low through the legs of centre-half Luckassen and past a partly-unsighted Benjamin Asare in the Ghana goal.

It was just the Inter Milan midfielder’s second international strike.

The goal coaxed Ghana out of their shells somewhat and Antoine Semenyo burst into the opposition box but pulled his 40th-minute shot across goal and narrowly wide of the far post.

Ghana boss Carlos Queiroz made a couple of changes at half-time and winger Abdul Fatawu, on in place of the more defensive-minded Elisha Owusu, showed immediate attacking intent as he whipped a shot over the crossbar.

The Black Stars started bringing the game to Croatia and Manchester City forward Semenyo flung himself at a Fatawu cross on 50 minutes but was just short of making contact with the ball at the near post.

Ghanaian pressure finally told on 73 minutes as Luckassen’s cute left-footed finish from a set-piece was eventually validated after a lengthy four-minute wait.

The defender’s first international goal made it four strikes for his family at the tournament as he followed in the footsteps of his brother Brian Brobbey, who has netted three times for Netherlands in the group stages.

The momentum swung again instantly, however, as Croatia raced up the field with only a superb Asare save denying Mario Pasalic in the 82nd minute.

From the resulting corner Croatia surged back ahead as Vlasic was left in too much space and Luka Modric planted the ball on his head for him to send his side through in second place.