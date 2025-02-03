Crocodile farming begins in Pakistan

Crocodile farming has begun in Pakistan to boost the leather industry and tourism, ARY News reported on Monday.

In one of Sindh’s hottest cities, crocodile farming has officially begun, aiming to boost the leather industry and tourism.

As per details, the crocodile farming officially begun in Sindh’s one of the hottest district Jacobabad, where a local landowner has embarked on this unique venture in Bhambhore Farmhouse, located in a village near Jacobabad.

These ferocious reptiles, naturally fond of swamps and ponds, now roam freely within the farm, becoming an integral part of its ecosystem.

The farm owner revealed that crocodiles take five years to mature, reaching a length of up to 21 feet and weighing nearly one ton.

“Their skins are highly valuable, used in making luxury leather products. I am focusing on raising them professionally to meet international standards,” he added.

Currently, ten crocodiles have been imported, and the farm owner is optimistic that once they begin laying eggs, their population will multiply rapidly. If successful, this pioneering farm could play a significant role in Pakistan’s economic growth.