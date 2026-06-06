Crossfire revived: CoD & naughty dog vets debut AAA shooter

A team of industry veterans behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Last of Us, and God of War just unveiled their debut title — and it’s breathing new life into the billion-dollar Crossfire franchise.

Los Angeles-based studio That’s No Moon Entertainment revealed Crossfire during Summer Game Fest 2026, confirming the project as a premium single-player, third-person tactical action-adventure for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

No release date has been announced, but the debut trailer is built on pre-alpha footage and already available to wishlist.

Who Is Making Crossfire? The All-Star Dev Team Behind the Game

That’s No Moon was founded in 2021 with $100 million in funding from Smilegate, the South Korean publisher behind the original Crossfire online shooter. The studio’s leadership reads like a who’s-who of AAA development:

Taylor Kurosaki, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Former Studio Narrative Director at Infinity Ward on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone (2020).

Earlier, he was Lead Game Designer on Crash Bandicoot and Narrative Design Lead on Uncharted 2 and Uncharted 3 at Naughty Dog.

Jacob Minkoff, Game Director: Former Lead Game Designer on The Last of Us and Design Director on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Tina Kowalewski, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer: Helped launch the original PlayStation and oversaw development of Journey, God of War: Ghost of Sparta, and Twisted Metal as Director of Product Development at Sony Santa Monica.

Michael Mumbauer, CEO: Former head of PlayStation’s Visual Arts Service Group.

The studio now houses 40+ developers from Bungie, EA, and Sony, with plans to scale to 100+.

What Is Crossfire About? Story, Characters, and Setting

Crossfire is a narrative-driven, single-player reimagining of Smilegate’s long-running multiplayer FPS. The game follows Layla Qassem, a mercenary voiced by The Boys and Call of Duty actor Claudia Doumit, whose recon mission in the Atlas Mountains collapses into a fight for survival. She’s forced into an uneasy alliance with Tier-One Operator Delroy Cross, played by American Gods’ Ricky Whittle.

Gameplay: Adaptive Cover, Lethal Combat, and Grounded Stealth

That’s No Moon is positioning Crossfire as a “genre-reinventing” shooter that merges cinematic storytelling with tactical, grounded combat. Central to that is a new Adaptive Cover system.

Unlike traditional chest-high walls, Crossfire’s environments are realistic.

Characters dynamically adapt to terrain like real people would — crab-walking behind low stone walls, dropping to a full crawl behind hills, and adjusting stance in real time based on enemy positions. Game director Jacob Minkoff says it lets Layla “outthink and outmaneuver highly lethal enemies”.

Combat is deliberately lethal: “a single bullet can end a fight,” emphasizing precision over run-and-gun play. The game blends stealth, gunfights, traversal, and gadgetry — including an invisibility cloak — but That’s No Moon stresses it’s grounded. You can’t “Rambo” your way through.

Why Crossfire Matters: Reviving a Billion-Dollar IP for the West

The original Crossfire, launched in 2007, became the most popular FPS on the planet and generated nearly $1 billion in annual revenue at its peak in China and South Korea. Western attempts have struggled: CrossfireX launched on Xbox in 2022 with Remedy-developed campaigns but shut down a year later.

This new Crossfire is Smilegate’s latest attempt to make the IP work globally. That’s No Moon knows it will be divisive, but says it’s the exact project the team always wanted to make.

Platforms, Tech, and What’s Next

Crossfire is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and is listed on Steam and Epic Games Store as “Coming Soon”. The studio promises “industry-leading performance capture” to bring its story to life.

Early impressions compare it to Spec Ops: The Line for its moral complexity, while others note the trailer’s “impressive” visuals and soul.